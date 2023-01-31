Crimes reported for Jan. 14-15, 2023
ACTON
THEFT: 3800 block Smith Avenue
AGUA DULCE
THEFT: 11800 block Cardeene Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 11700 block Davenport Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 39500 block 166th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 16100 block Chuka Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block Patty Lane
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue E-8
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
ASSAULT: 6000 block Treehaven Court
ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Redwood Avenue
BURGLARY: 2600 block West Lingard Street
BURGLARY: 43500 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 600 block East Ivyton Street
BURGLARY: 800 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 1800 block West Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43800 block Lively Avenue
THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block 25th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block 23rd Street West
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 9100 block East Avenue Q-10
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue R-8
ASSAULT: 36600 block Ramona Road
ASSAULT: 3700 block Jacarte Avenue
ASSAULT: 37700 block Bristol Court
ASSAULT: 5800 block Diamond Street
BURGLARY: 3200 block East Avenue R
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38200 block Mendocino Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block Fifth Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 41700 block 12th Street West
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 2400 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38500 block Fifth Street East
THEFT: Cheseboro Road and Mt. Emma Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 47th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5500 block West Avenue L-14
