Crimes reported for Jan. 15, 2021
ACTON
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 33600 block Tradepost Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43000 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 43800 block Rembrandt Street
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 43300 block Gingham Avenue
BURGLARY: 45100 block 30th Street East
RAPE: 25th Street West and Centralo Court
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2800 block San Ramon Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45700 block 17th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45700 block Trafalgar Drive
THEFT: 300 block East Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Benald Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue K-8 and Gadsden Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37400 block Tackstem Street
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
