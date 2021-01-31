Crime map, Jan. 31, 2021

Crimes reported for Jan. 15, 2021

ACTON

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 33600 block Tradepost Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43000 block 30th Street West

ASSAULT: 43800 block Rembrandt Street

ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard

BURGLARY: 43300 block Gingham Avenue

BURGLARY: 45100 block 30th Street East

RAPE: 25th Street West and Centralo Court

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2800 block San Ramon Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45700 block 17th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45700 block Trafalgar Drive

THEFT: 300 block East Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Benald Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue K-8 and Gadsden Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37400 block Tackstem Street

ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East

ASSAULT: 38500 block 11th Street East

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

