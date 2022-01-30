Crimes reported for Jan. 14, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
BURGLARY: 41800 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 2500 block West Avenue L-8
THEFT: 500 block West Jackman Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Corona Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Date Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block 42nd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Avenue H
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 8000 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 36500 block Windtree Circle
ASSAULT: 38800 block Sixth Street East
BURGLARY: 38100 block 47th Street East
ROBBERY: 37200 block 47th Street East
ROBBERY: 37900 block 47th Street East
ROBBERY: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Technology Drive
PEARBLOSSOM
ASSAULT: 13100 block East Avenue V-13
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 6300 block West Avenue L
