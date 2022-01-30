Crime map, Jan. 30, 2022

Crimes reported for Jan. 14, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

BURGLARY: 41800 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 2500 block West Avenue L-8

THEFT: 500 block West Jackman Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Corona Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Date Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block 42nd Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Avenue H

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 8000 block Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 36500 block Windtree Circle

ASSAULT: 38800 block Sixth Street East

BURGLARY: 38100 block 47th Street East

ROBBERY: 37200 block 47th Street East

ROBBERY: 37900 block 47th Street East

ROBBERY: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Technology Drive

PEARBLOSSOM

ASSAULT: 13100 block East Avenue V-13

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 6300 block West Avenue L

