Crimes reported for Jan. 14, 2021
LANCASTER
BURGLARY: 43500 block 13th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1700 block Minter Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block Eighth Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 6300 block West Avenue J-12
THEFT: 25th Street East and Avenue K-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 200th Street East and Avenue G
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Avenue J-10
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 8500 block East Avenue T
LLANO
THEFT: Fort Tejon Road and Largo Vista Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2800 block East Avenue R-12
ASSAULT: Third Street East and Columbia Way (Avenue M)
BURGLARY: 37100 block Wilton Drive
BURGLARY: 38400 block 10th Street East
BURGLARY: 40700 block 13th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 39800 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: Barrel Springs Road and Harold Second
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-2
