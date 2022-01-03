Crime map, Jan. 3, 2022

Crimes reported for Dec. 18, 2021

AGUA DULCE

THEFT: 34300 block Agua Dulce Canyon Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ARSON: 39200 block 180th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2800 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street

ASSAULT: 44200 block Second Street East

ASSAULT: 600 block East Ivesbrook Street

BURGLARY: 45100 block 16th Street West

THEFT: 42500 block 23rd Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 36800 block 42nd Street East

ASSAULT: 37400 block Birch Tree Lane

ASSAULT: 38000 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 38900 block Second Street East

ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue P-12

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38100 block 25th Street East

THEFT: 2500 block Olive Drive

THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 6500 block West Avenue L-15

