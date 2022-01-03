Crimes reported for Dec. 18, 2021
AGUA DULCE
THEFT: 34300 block Agua Dulce Canyon Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ARSON: 39200 block 180th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2800 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street
ASSAULT: 44200 block Second Street East
ASSAULT: 600 block East Ivesbrook Street
BURGLARY: 45100 block 16th Street West
THEFT: 42500 block 23rd Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 36800 block 42nd Street East
ASSAULT: 37400 block Birch Tree Lane
ASSAULT: 38000 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 38900 block Second Street East
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue P-12
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38100 block 25th Street East
THEFT: 2500 block Olive Drive
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 6500 block West Avenue L-15
