Crime map, Jan. 3, 2020

Crimes reported for Dec. 18, 2020

ANTELOPE ACRES

ASSAULT: 19700 block West Avenue B-8

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue K

ASSAULT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue H

BURGLARY: 2000 block Astor Court

BURGLARY: 44700 block Aspen Street

ROBBERY: 43500 block 17th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42900 block Cromley Court

THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: 45100 block 60th Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1600 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 37100 block Zinnia Street

ASSAULT: 37700 block 52nd Street East

ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 40500 block Polo Court

BURGLARY: 5500 block Pearblossom Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block West Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 2000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Avenue P-3

VEHICLE THEFT: 35400 block Sierra Highway

