Crimes reported for Dec. 18, 2020
ANTELOPE ACRES
ASSAULT: 19700 block West Avenue B-8
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue H
BURGLARY: 2000 block Astor Court
BURGLARY: 44700 block Aspen Street
ROBBERY: 43500 block 17th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42900 block Cromley Court
THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 45100 block 60th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1600 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 37100 block Zinnia Street
ASSAULT: 37700 block 52nd Street East
ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 40500 block Polo Court
BURGLARY: 5500 block Pearblossom Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Avenue P-3
VEHICLE THEFT: 35400 block Sierra Highway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.