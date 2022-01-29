Crime map, Jan. 29, 2022

Crimes reported for Jan. 13, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 39100 block 167th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43400 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue

ASSAULT: Avenue H-11 and Gingham Avenue

BURGLARY: 200 block West Lancaster Boulevard

BURGLARY: 2100 block West Avenue J

ROBBERY: 100 block West Avenue K

ROBBERY: 1400 block West Avenue I

ROBBERY: 17th Street West and Avenue H-8

THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 2700 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 9300 block West Avenue G

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Beech Avenue

LLANO

THEFT: 34700 block 175th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37900 block 47th Street East

ASSAULT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive

BURGLARY: 500 block West Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 5100 block Claro Way

