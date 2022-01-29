Crimes reported for Jan. 13, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 39100 block 167th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43400 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue
ASSAULT: Avenue H-11 and Gingham Avenue
BURGLARY: 200 block West Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 2100 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: 100 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 1400 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: 17th Street West and Avenue H-8
THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 2700 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 9300 block West Avenue G
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Beech Avenue
LLANO
THEFT: 34700 block 175th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37900 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive
BURGLARY: 500 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 5100 block Claro Way
