Crime map, Jan. 29, 2021

Crimes reported for Jan. 13, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Pillsbury Street

ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue K

ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue K

ASSAULT: 42700 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 43800 block 20th Street West

ASSAULT: 44300 block Kirkland Avenue

ASSAULT: 44800 block Trevor Avenue

ASSAULT: 45000 block Denmore Avenue

ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ROBBERY: 100 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 30th Street East and Avenue I

THEFT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 10200 block East Avenue E-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 15th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Watford Avenue

PALMDALE

ARSON: 4000 block East Avenue R-6

ASSAULT: 37500 block Park Forest Court

ASSAULT: 38400 block Ninth Street East

ASSAULT: 400 block West Park Drive

ASSAULT: 70th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 37400 block Lilacview Avenue

BURGLARY: 4000 block Tournament Drive

BURGLARY: 40600 block Champion Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 37600 block 15th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block 10th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: Fifth Street East and East Avenue R

PEARBLOSSOM

ASSAULT: 34100 block 128th Street East

