Crimes reported for Jan. 13, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 42700 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 43800 block 20th Street West
ASSAULT: 44300 block Kirkland Avenue
ASSAULT: 44800 block Trevor Avenue
ASSAULT: 45000 block Denmore Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ROBBERY: 100 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 30th Street East and Avenue I
THEFT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 10200 block East Avenue E-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 15th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Watford Avenue
PALMDALE
ARSON: 4000 block East Avenue R-6
ASSAULT: 37500 block Park Forest Court
ASSAULT: 38400 block Ninth Street East
ASSAULT: 400 block West Park Drive
ASSAULT: 70th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 37400 block Lilacview Avenue
BURGLARY: 4000 block Tournament Drive
BURGLARY: 40600 block Champion Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 37600 block 15th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block 10th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: Fifth Street East and East Avenue R
PEARBLOSSOM
ASSAULT: 34100 block 128th Street East
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.