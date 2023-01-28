Crimes reported for Jan. 12-13, 2023
LANCASTER
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue G
ASSAULT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 43600 block 16th Street East
ASSAULT: 44000 block Raysack Avenue
ASSAULT: 44100 block Lightwoods Avenue
ASSAULT: 45500 block Third Street East
ASSAULT: 49700 block 259th Street West
ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue H-10
ASSAULT: Date Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 44800 block Valley Central Way
BURGLARY: 600 block West Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44000 block Third Street East
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 2300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 400 block East Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Newgrove Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 210th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 42300 block Camellia Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 17th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Cedar Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block Date Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Avenue H13
LITTLEROCK
ROBBERY: 9500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue Q-6
ASSAULT: 200 block Hawk Lane
ASSAULT: 2500 block West Avenue O-8
ASSAULT: 37000 block Boxlead Road
ASSAULT: 38000 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 38200 block 13th Street East
ASSAULT: 39900 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 40200 block La Quinta Lane
ASSAULT: 41100 block 40th Street East
BURGLARY: 37700 block Lupine Street
ROBBERY: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ROBBERY: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 2300 block Old Harold Road
ROBBERY: 25th Street East and East Avenue R-4
THEFT: 1100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block Cactus Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 15th Street East and East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Park Drive
