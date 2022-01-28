Crime map, Jan. 28, 2022

Crimes reported for Jan. 12, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 40500 block 171st Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West

ASSAULT: Third Street East and Avenue L-12

BURGLARY: 800 block West Avenue I

ROBBERY: 45100 block Fern Avenue

THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 800 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block East Avenue J-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 42600 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 42600 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Beech Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block Seventh Street East

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 8100 block East Avenue T-8

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37300 block Cedrela Avenue

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 2500 block Desert Oak Drive

THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 36800 block Andorra Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block Lilacview Avenue

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT: 6000 block West Avenue L

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.