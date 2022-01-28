Crimes reported for Jan. 12, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 40500 block 171st Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West
ASSAULT: Third Street East and Avenue L-12
BURGLARY: 800 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: 45100 block Fern Avenue
THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 800 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block East Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 42600 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 42600 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Beech Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block Seventh Street East
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 8100 block East Avenue T-8
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37300 block Cedrela Avenue
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 2500 block Desert Oak Drive
THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 36800 block Andorra Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block Lilacview Avenue
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 6000 block West Avenue L
