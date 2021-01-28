Crime map, Jan. 27, 2021

Crimes reported for Jan. 12, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 4000 block West Avenue L

ASSAULT: 42900 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44200 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 44600 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 44600 block Fenhold Street

ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue J-4

BURGLARY: 8800 block West Avenue D-14

ROBBERY: 44900 block Valley Central Way

ROBBERY: 600 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 42100 block Seventh Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block Vineyard Drive

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3300 block East Avenue S-3

BURGLARY: 4100 block East Avenue R

ROBBERY: 39400 block 10th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37100 block Casa Verde Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block Avenue de Casas

THEFT: 38600 block 36th Street East

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block Morisan Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

