Crimes reported for Jan. 12, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 4000 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 42900 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44200 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44600 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44600 block Fenhold Street
ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue J-4
BURGLARY: 8800 block West Avenue D-14
ROBBERY: 44900 block Valley Central Way
ROBBERY: 600 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 42100 block Seventh Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block Vineyard Drive
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3300 block East Avenue S-3
BURGLARY: 4100 block East Avenue R
ROBBERY: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37100 block Casa Verde Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block Avenue de Casas
THEFT: 38600 block 36th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block Morisan Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
