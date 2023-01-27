Crimes reported for Jan. 11, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for Jan. 11, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 39500 block 161st Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow View Lane
ASSAULT: 200 block Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: 25th Street East and Nugent Street
ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43800 block 37th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block West Double Play Way
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1400 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block East Avenue J4
VEHICLE THEFT: 42800 block Cinema Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block Thornwood Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
BURGLARY: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39000 block Eighth Street East
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 39100 block Tenth Street West
THEFT: 800 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.