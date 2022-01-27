Crimes reported for Jan. 11, 2022
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block Sierra Highway
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 16800 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 44400 block Beech Avenue
BURGLARY: 43500 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 42600 block 10th Street West
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 9500 block East Avenue T-4
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 47th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 1600 block Woodbridge Avenue
RAPE: 200 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 2300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 4200 block Penca Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block Riverbend Street
