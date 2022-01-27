Crime map, Jan. 27, 2022

Crimes reported for Jan. 11, 2022

ACTON

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block Sierra Highway

LAKE LOS ANGELES

BURGLARY: 16800 block East Avenue O

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 44400 block Beech Avenue

BURGLARY: 43500 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 42600 block 10th Street West

LITTLEROCK

THEFT: 9500 block East Avenue T-4

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 47th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 1600 block Woodbridge Avenue

RAPE: 200 block East Avenue R

THEFT: 2300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 4200 block Penca Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block Riverbend Street

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.