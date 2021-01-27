Crimes reported for January 11, 2021
LANCASTER
ARSON: 120th Street East and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 2000 block Baywood Court
ASSAULT: 44100 block Gingham Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
BURGLARY: 2000 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 2300 block West Avenue K-15
RAPE: Eighth Street East and Avenue J-14
ROBBERY: 44600 block Valley Central Way
ROBBERY: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5700 block West Avenue K-4
THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 1300 block Meadow View Court
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 8700 block East Avenue T
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue R
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
ROBBERY: 38200 block Fifth Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38600 block 10th Street East
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block Casa Grande Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 38400 block Anset Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block Technology Drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.