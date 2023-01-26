Crimes reported for Jan. 10, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for Jan. 10, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 23000 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 45500 block Leatherwood Avenue
BURGLARY: 2000 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 44500 block 20th Street West
ROBBERY: 44900 block Date Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2700 block Parton Circle
THEFT: 400 block East Avenue L-8
THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East
THEFT: 45200 block Saigon Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block Morven Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block Parton Circle
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Fenhold Street
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 9300 block East Avenue U
LLANO
THEFT: 15800 block East Avenue Y-8
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37600 block 12th Street East
ASSAULT: 39200 block 22nd Street West
ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 5700 block Knightbridge Court
THEFT: 1500 block Windermere Court
THEFT: 3800 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 42200 block 50th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 4500 block West Avenue M-6
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.