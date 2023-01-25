Crimes reported for Jan. 9, 2023
LANCASTER
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for Jan. 9, 2023
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block Meadowview Lane
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 240th Street East and Avenue L
ASSAULT: 3700 block West Avenue J-7
ASSAULT: 43500 block 13th Street West
ASSAULT: 44700 block 22nd Street East
BURGLARY: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 600 block West Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43800 block Fallon Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44100 block Canyon Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 3500 block Stillmeadow Lane
THEFT: 43400 block Mahogany Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block East Avenue J-13
VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block Horseshoe Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 3300 block East Avenue K-3
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Avenue L
LEONA VALLEY
VEHICLE THEFT: 8800 block Cashe Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 10th Street East and Avenue R-4
ASSAULT: 1500 block Sweetbrier Street
ASSAULT: 38000 block 30th Street East
BURGLARY: 36600 block Apache Plume Drive
BURGLARY: 37200 block Sabal Avenue
BURGLARY: 40300 block Preston Road
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38900 block Ninth Street East
THEFT: 37100 block Waterman Avenue
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 4600 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Auto Center Drive
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.