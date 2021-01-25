Crime map, Jan. 25, 2021

Crimes reported for Jan. 9, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 16500 block Rawhide Avenue

LANCASTER

ARSON: 45000 block 28th Street East

ASSAULT: 200 block West Kettering Street

ASSAULT: 43100 block Seventh Street East

ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 4700 block West Avenue L-10

ASSAULT: Avenue J and Beech Avenue

BURGLARY: 44500 block Stanridge Avenue

BURGLARY: 44700 block Lowtree Avenue

ROBBERY: 100 block West Avenue K

ROBBERY: 44200 block 20th Street West

THEFT: 5100 block West Avenue J-6

LLANO

ASSAULT: 26200 block East Avenue U-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 175th Street East and East Avenue W

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 2600 block Fairfield Avenue

ASSAULT: 36700 block Windtree Circle

ASSAULT: 38400 block Ninth Street East

ASSAULT: 38500 block Third Street East

ASSAULT: Third Street East and East Avenue Q-10

BURGLARY: 2400 block Oakcrest Avenue

ROBBERY: 5500 block Fort Tejon Road

VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 41st Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: Desert Oak Drive and Spanish Broom Drive

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 42200 block Klamath Lane

