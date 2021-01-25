Crimes reported for Jan. 9, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 16500 block Rawhide Avenue
LANCASTER
ARSON: 45000 block 28th Street East
ASSAULT: 200 block West Kettering Street
ASSAULT: 43100 block Seventh Street East
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 4700 block West Avenue L-10
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Beech Avenue
BURGLARY: 44500 block Stanridge Avenue
BURGLARY: 44700 block Lowtree Avenue
ROBBERY: 100 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 44200 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 5100 block West Avenue J-6
LLANO
ASSAULT: 26200 block East Avenue U-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 175th Street East and East Avenue W
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 2600 block Fairfield Avenue
ASSAULT: 36700 block Windtree Circle
ASSAULT: 38400 block Ninth Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block Third Street East
ASSAULT: Third Street East and East Avenue Q-10
BURGLARY: 2400 block Oakcrest Avenue
ROBBERY: 5500 block Fort Tejon Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 41st Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: Desert Oak Drive and Spanish Broom Drive
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42200 block Klamath Lane
