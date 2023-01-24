Crimes reported for Jan. 7-8, 2023
AGUA DULCE
RAPE: 35700 block Anthony Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 45900 block 188th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Commerce Center Drive
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 2600 block Via Verona Street
ASSAULT: 44200 block Calston Avenue
ASSAULT: 44300 block Raysack Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Avenue L-8
BURGLARY: 2300 block Double Play Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block Double Play Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 900 block West Norberry Street
THEFT: 43500 block 13th Street West
THEFT: 45000 block Spearman Avenue
THEFT: 800 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Third Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Overland Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block Denmore Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10200 block East Avenue Q-10
ASSAULT: 11000 block East Avenue R-4
ASSAULT: 90th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive
ASSAULT: 3400 block Montellano Avenue
BURGLARY: 800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 39900 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38100 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 300 block East Avenue R-4
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 3800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block Clermont Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Fifth Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Park Drive
PEARBLOSSOM
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue V and Longview Road
