Crimes reported for Jan. 8, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 43300 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44800 block Inola Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block Foxton Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block East Jackman Street
ASSAULT: Avenue G and Antelope Valley Freeway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block Cypress Street
THEFT: 1400 block West Jenner Street
THEFT: 45700 block Fig Avenue
PALMDALE
ARSON: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue R-6
ASSAULT: 38500 block 32nd Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block James Place
ASSAULT: 4500 block Elwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue Q-12
BURGLARY: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 36800 block Little Leaf Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5100 block Sunburst Drive
THEFT: 2600 block Sycamore Avenue
THEFT: 38000 block Sixth Street East
PEARBLOSSOM
ASSAULT: 12100 block Pearblossom Highway
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
