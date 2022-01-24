Crime map, Jan. 24, 2022

Crimes reported for Jan. 8, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 43300 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44800 block Inola Avenue

ASSAULT: 45400 block Foxton Avenue

ASSAULT: 500 block East Jackman Street

ASSAULT: Avenue G and Antelope Valley Freeway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block Cypress Street

THEFT: 1400 block West Jenner Street

THEFT: 45700 block Fig Avenue

PALMDALE

ARSON: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue R-6

ASSAULT: 38500 block 32nd Street East

ASSAULT: 38600 block James Place

ASSAULT: 4500 block Elwood Avenue

ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12

BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue Q-12

BURGLARY: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 36800 block Little Leaf Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5100 block Sunburst Drive

THEFT: 2600 block Sycamore Avenue

THEFT: 38000 block Sixth Street East

PEARBLOSSOM

ASSAULT: 12100 block Pearblossom Highway

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

