Crimes reported for Jan. 8, 2021
ACTON
THEFT: 3300 block Soledad Canyon Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ARSON: 190th Street East and Avenue P
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3300 block East Avenue H-10
ASSAULT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 44100 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block West Avenue I
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 37700 block Highland Street
ASSAULT: 38000 block Fifth Street East
BURGLARY: 40600 block Pinina Court
THEFT: 3800 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39800 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 3400 block Santa Rosa Court
QUARTZ HILL
ARSON: 41500 block Prairie Vista Place
