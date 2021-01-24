Crime map, Jan. 24, 2021

Crimes reported for Jan. 8, 2021

ACTON

THEFT: 3300 block Soledad Canyon Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ARSON: 190th Street East and Avenue P

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 3300 block East Avenue H-10

ASSAULT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 44100 block Division Street

ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block West Avenue I

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 37700 block Highland Street

ASSAULT: 38000 block Fifth Street East

BURGLARY: 40600 block Pinina Court

THEFT: 3800 block Rancho Vista Boulevard

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 39800 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 3400 block Santa Rosa Court

QUARTZ HILL

ARSON: 41500 block Prairie Vista Place

