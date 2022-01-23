Crimes reported for Jan. 7, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43000 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 43600 block Park Avenue
ASSAULT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue I
THEFT: 44700 block Date Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Avenue J
PALMDALE
ARSON: 1200 block East Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 37500 block Stonegate Lane
ASSAULT: 40100 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: Essex Drive and Goldenview Way
BURGLARY: 41800 block 22nd Street West
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue P
THEFT: 37700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT: 37900 block 27th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 10th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-10
