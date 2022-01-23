Crime map, Jan. 23, 2022

Crimes reported for Jan. 7, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43000 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 43600 block Park Avenue

ASSAULT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue I

THEFT: 44700 block Date Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Avenue J

PALMDALE

ARSON: 1200 block East Avenue Q-4

ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue Q

ASSAULT: 37500 block Stonegate Lane

ASSAULT: 40100 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: Essex Drive and Goldenview Way

BURGLARY: 41800 block 22nd Street West

THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue P

THEFT: 37700 block Tierra Subida Avenue

THEFT: 37900 block 27th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 10th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-10

