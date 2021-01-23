Crimes reported for Jan. 7, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 20100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue J-3
ASSAULT: 43600 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44800 block Trevor Avenue
ASSAULT: 50th Street East and Avenue East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block Double Play Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43100 block Sand Vest Court
THEFT: 44600 block 31st Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block East Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 17th Street West
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 87th Street East and Avenue T-8
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37000 block Calle Bonita
ASSAULT: 39400 block Beacon Lane
ROBBERY: 39500 block Lowes Drive
THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 40th Street East and East Avenue T-8
