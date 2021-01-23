Crime map, Jan. 23, 2021

Crimes reported for Jan. 7, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

BURGLARY: 20100 block East Palmdale Boulevard

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue J-3

ASSAULT: 43600 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44800 block Trevor Avenue

ASSAULT: 50th Street East and Avenue East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block Double Play Way

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43100 block Sand Vest Court

THEFT: 44600 block 31st Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block East Avenue K-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 17th Street West

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 87th Street East and Avenue T-8

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37000 block Calle Bonita

ASSAULT: 39400 block Beacon Lane

ROBBERY: 39500 block Lowes Drive

THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 40th Street East and East Avenue T-8

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.