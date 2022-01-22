Crimes reported for Jan. 6, 2022
ACTON
ASSAULT: Boiling Point Road and Sierra Highway
ANTELOPE ACRES
VEHICLE THEFT: 47800 block 90th Street West
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 43800 block Division Street
ASSAULT: Avenue K and Division Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block Beech Avenue
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue H-6
THEFT: 42100 block Seventh Street West
THEFT: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block Auto Mall Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Avenida Del Mar
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 10200 block East Avenue R-10
VEHICLE THEFT: Pearblossom Highway and Sierra Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 5600 block Crane Court
ROBBERY: 37100 block 47th Street East
ROBBERY: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 37100 block Bridgeport Court
THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 10200 block East Avenue R-10
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue Q-7
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Glenbush Avenue
PEARBLOSSOM
BURGLARY: 13700 block East Avenue U
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.