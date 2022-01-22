Crime map, Jan. 22, 2022

Crimes reported for Jan. 6, 2022

ACTON

ASSAULT: Boiling Point Road and Sierra Highway

ANTELOPE ACRES

VEHICLE THEFT: 47800 block 90th Street West

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue K

ASSAULT: 43800 block Division Street

ASSAULT: Avenue K and Division Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block Beech Avenue

THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue H-6

THEFT: 42100 block Seventh Street West

THEFT: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block Auto Mall Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Avenida Del Mar

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 10200 block East Avenue R-10

VEHICLE THEFT: Pearblossom Highway and Sierra Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue Q-4

ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East

ASSAULT: 38600 block 10th Street East

ASSAULT: 5600 block Crane Court

ROBBERY: 37100 block 47th Street East

ROBBERY: 40100 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 37100 block Bridgeport Court

THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 10200 block East Avenue R-10

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue Q-7

VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Glenbush Avenue

PEARBLOSSOM

BURGLARY: 13700 block East Avenue U

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.