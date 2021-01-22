Crimes reported for Jan. 6, 2021
ACTON
THEFT: 33400 block Crown Valley Road
THEFT: 4400 block Escondido Canyon Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 150th Street East and Avenue N
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue J-6
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 45300 block Gibson Court
BURGLARY: 500 block East Newgrove Street
ROBBERY: 1600 block East Avenue J-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43800 block San Francisco Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Fifth Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Avenue H-13 and Cedar Avenue
THEFT: 44000 block Fourth Street East
THEFT: 44400 block Fenhold Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street West and Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Genoa Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Jenner Street
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue L-4 and Sierra Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38600 block Angele Trumpet Court
ASSAULT: 41500 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 4600 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue R-12
THEFT: 38000 block Sixth Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Auto Center Drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.