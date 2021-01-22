Crime map, Jan. 22, 2021

Crimes reported for Jan. 6, 2021

ACTON

THEFT: 33400 block Crown Valley Road

THEFT: 4400 block Escondido Canyon Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 150th Street East and Avenue N

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue J-6

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 45300 block Gibson Court

BURGLARY: 500 block East Newgrove Street

ROBBERY: 1600 block East Avenue J-4

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43800 block San Francisco Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Fifth Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Avenue H-13 and Cedar Avenue

THEFT: 44000 block Fourth Street East

THEFT: 44400 block Fenhold Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street West and Avenue J-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Genoa Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Jenner Street

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue L-4 and Sierra Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38600 block Angele Trumpet Court

ASSAULT: 41500 block 10th Street West

ROBBERY: 4600 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue R-12

THEFT: 38000 block Sixth Street East

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Auto Center Drive

