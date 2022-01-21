Crimes reported for Jan. 5, 2022
ACTON
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3900 block Sierra Highway
AGUA DULCE
ASSAULT: 8100 block Escondido Canyon Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1500 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
ASSAULT: 43300 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
ASSAULT: 700 block West Milling Street
ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue J
BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42700 block Fourth Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44100 block Galion Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 43200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue J-15
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 4200 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block 55th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: 39100 block Third Street East
BURGLARY: 36500 block 25th Street East
ROBBERY: 1200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 36700 block Dove Springs Drive
THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 5300 block Karling Place
THEFT: 5700 block Saint Laurent Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block 25th Street East
