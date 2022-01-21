Crime map, Jan. 21, 2022

Crimes reported for Jan. 5, 2022

ACTON

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3900 block Sierra Highway

AGUA DULCE

ASSAULT: 8100 block Escondido Canyon Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1500 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

ASSAULT: 43300 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street

ASSAULT: 700 block West Milling Street

ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue J

BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue K

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42700 block Fourth Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44100 block Galion Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: 43200 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue J-15

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 4200 block West Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block 55th Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue Q-4

ASSAULT: 39100 block Third Street East

BURGLARY: 36500 block 25th Street East

ROBBERY: 1200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 36700 block Dove Springs Drive

THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 5300 block Karling Place

THEFT: 5700 block Saint Laurent Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block 25th Street East

