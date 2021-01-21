Crime map, Jan. 21, 2021

Crimes reported for Jan. 5, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 16900 block East Avenue O

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue J-6

ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow Circle

ASSAULT: 44000 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue I

ROBBERY: 44800 block 20th Street West

ROBBERY: 45300 block 32nd Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43700 block Frieda Court

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45000 block Palo Vista Drive

THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1600 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 38600 block 11th Street East

BURGLARY: 38400 block Fifth Street West

BURGLARY: 41400 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 41800 block 10th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38000 block Fifth Street East

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 700 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 38400 block Fifth Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 41900 block 60th Street West

