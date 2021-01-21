Crimes reported for Jan. 5, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 16900 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue J-6
ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow Circle
ASSAULT: 44000 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: 44800 block 20th Street West
ROBBERY: 45300 block 32nd Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43700 block Frieda Court
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45000 block Palo Vista Drive
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1600 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 38600 block 11th Street East
BURGLARY: 38400 block Fifth Street West
BURGLARY: 41400 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 41800 block 10th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38000 block Fifth Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 700 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 38400 block Fifth Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 41900 block 60th Street West
