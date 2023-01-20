Crimes reported for Jan. 4, 2023
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 42400 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 2600 block Stillmeadow Lane
RAPE: 42300 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Challenger Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Seventh Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block 30th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Jackman Street
VEHICLE THEFT: Fifth Street East and Avenue I
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 35800 block 80th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37400 block 17th Street East
ASSAULT: 38400 block 15th Street West
BURGLARY: 38100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 2300 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 38500 block 35th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block Trade Center Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Palmdale Boulevard
