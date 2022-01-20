Crime map, Jan. 20, 2022

Crimes reported for Jan. 4, 2022

ACTON

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ARSON: 39000 block 161st Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 3200 block West Avenue L

ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: 45400 block Date Avenue

ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue K

BURGLARY: 3300 block Marilynn Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 27th Street East and Garnet Lane

THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 65th Street West and Avenue J-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Shad Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Cerisas Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 45200 block Seventh Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block Pickford Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East

ASSAULT: 5100 block Blue Sage Drive

ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12

ROBBERY: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2400 block Desert Oak Drive

THEFT: 3100 block East Avenue Q-14

VEHICLE THEFT: 3900 block Club Rancho Drive

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.