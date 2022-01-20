Crimes reported for Jan. 4, 2022
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ARSON: 39000 block 161st Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 3200 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 45400 block Date Avenue
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue K
BURGLARY: 3300 block Marilynn Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 27th Street East and Garnet Lane
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 65th Street West and Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Shad Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Cerisas Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 45200 block Seventh Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block Pickford Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 5100 block Blue Sage Drive
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
ROBBERY: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2400 block Desert Oak Drive
THEFT: 3100 block East Avenue Q-14
VEHICLE THEFT: 3900 block Club Rancho Drive
