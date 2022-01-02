Crimes reported for Dec. 17, 2021
AGUA DULCE
VEHICLE THEFT: 11700 block Davenport Road
LANCASTER
ARSON: 44200 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 18th Street West and Avenue K-8
ASSAULT: 44100 block 31st Street West
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44200 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 45000 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 500 block Lingard Avenue
BURGLARY: 1800 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 45300 block Lostwood Avenue
BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue K
ROBBERY: 44000 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 17th Street East and Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block Kaylyn Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Valley Central Way
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive
ASSAULT: 37300 block 26th Street East
ASSAULT: 3800 block Triton Drive
ASSAULT: 4500 block Paseo Hermoso Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 300 block Bogie Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block Fifth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block Dunbar Street
