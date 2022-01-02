0102 crime map

Crimes reported for Dec. 17, 2021

AGUA DULCE

VEHICLE THEFT: 11700 block Davenport Road

LANCASTER

ARSON: 44200 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 18th Street West and Avenue K-8

ASSAULT: 44100 block 31st Street West

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44200 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 45000 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 500 block Lingard Avenue

BURGLARY: 1800 block West Avenue I

BURGLARY: 45300 block Lostwood Avenue

BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue K

ROBBERY: 44000 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 17th Street East and Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block Kaylyn Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Valley Central Way

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive

ASSAULT: 37300 block 26th Street East

ASSAULT: 3800 block Triton Drive

ASSAULT: 4500 block Paseo Hermoso Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 300 block Bogie Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block 11th Street East

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block Fifth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block Dunbar Street

