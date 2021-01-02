Crimes reported for Dec. 17, 2020
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ROBBERY: 16800 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2700 block East Avenue J-6
ASSAULT: 2800 block Springfield Place
ASSAULT: 400 block Woodlark Street
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 43900 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
HOMICIDE: 1600 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 100 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue H-8
THEFT: 42100 block Seventh Street West
THEFT: 43000 block Rucker Street
THEFT: 44600 block Fig Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J
PALMDALE
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 38400 block Fifth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 37800 block Tierra Subida Avenue
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 42000 block 47th Street West
