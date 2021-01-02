Crime map, Jan. 2, 2021

Crimes reported for Dec. 17, 2020

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ROBBERY: 16800 block East Avenue O

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2700 block East Avenue J-6

ASSAULT: 2800 block Springfield Place

ASSAULT: 400 block Woodlark Street

ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: 43900 block Division Street

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

HOMICIDE: 1600 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 100 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue H-8

THEFT: 42100 block Seventh Street West

THEFT: 43000 block Rucker Street

THEFT: 44600 block Fig Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J

PALMDALE

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block East Avenue R

THEFT: 38400 block Fifth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 37800 block Tierra Subida Avenue

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT: 42000 block 47th Street West

