Crimes reported for Jan. 3, 2023
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44600 block Foxton Avenue
ASSAULT: 44700 block Gadsden Avenue
BURGLARY: 1800 block West Jenner Street
ROBBERY: 44200 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 45600 block Barham Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block East Norberry Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block Jeffrey Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Avenue H-14
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue Q-11
ASSAULT: 300 block Sunrise Terrace
BURGLARY: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block Ironwood Avenue
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 11th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
