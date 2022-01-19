Crimes reported for Jan. 3, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 45200 block Stadium Court
ROBBERY: 1100 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 1800 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: Lancaster Boulevard and Trevor Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3200 block Stillmeadow Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Elm Avenue
PALMDALE
ARSON: Barrel Springs Road and Pearblossom Highway
ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 36700 block Dove Springs Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block Technology Drive
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 5800 block Adobe Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue R-2
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 27th Street East and East Avenue R-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block Bonino Drive
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 42100 block 52nd Street West
