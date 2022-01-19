0119 crime map

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for Jan. 3, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue K

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue J-12

ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue K

ASSAULT: 45200 block Stadium Court

ROBBERY: 1100 block West Avenue K

ROBBERY: 1800 block West Avenue I

ROBBERY: Lancaster Boulevard and Trevor Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3200 block Stillmeadow Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Elm Avenue

PALMDALE

ARSON: Barrel Springs Road and Pearblossom Highway

ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ROBBERY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 36700 block Dove Springs Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block Technology Drive

THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 5800 block Adobe Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue R-2

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 27th Street East and East Avenue R-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block Bonino Drive

QUARTZ HILL

VEHICLE THEFT: 42100 block 52nd Street West

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.