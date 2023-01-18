Crimes reported for Jan. 2, 2023
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow Circle
ASSAULT: 43400 block Seventh Street East
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44400 block 20th Street West
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue K-4
ASSAULT: 9000 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 5200 block West Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1300 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Biscay Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Avenue J-10
VEHICLE THEFT: 65th Street East and Avenue E
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10800 block East Avenue R-2
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 34200 block Cheseboro Road
ASSAULT: 37800 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
ROBBERY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 300 block Pagosa Court
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block East Avenue S
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38300 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 37600 block Kimberly Lane
