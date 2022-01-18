Crime map, Jan. 18, 2022

Crimes reported for Jan. 2, 2022

LAKE HUGHES

BURGLARY: 43100 block Lake Hughes Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block Boyden Avenue

ASSAULT: 42600 block 71st Street West

ASSAULT: 44800 block Elm Avenue

BURGLARY: 43300 block Division Street

BURGLARY: 900 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 44300 block Raven Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 42500 block 30th Street West

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 75th Street East and Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38000 block 15th Street East

ASSAULT: 39400 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 38000 block 47th Street East

BURGLARY: 38700 block Sixth Street East

ROBBERY: Sixth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block Twincreek Avenue

