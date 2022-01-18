Crimes reported for Jan. 2, 2022
LAKE HUGHES
BURGLARY: 43100 block Lake Hughes Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block Boyden Avenue
ASSAULT: 42600 block 71st Street West
ASSAULT: 44800 block Elm Avenue
BURGLARY: 43300 block Division Street
BURGLARY: 900 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 44300 block Raven Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 42500 block 30th Street West
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 75th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38000 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 39400 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 38000 block 47th Street East
BURGLARY: 38700 block Sixth Street East
ROBBERY: Sixth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block Twincreek Avenue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.