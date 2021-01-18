Crime map, Jan. 18, 2021

Crimes reported for Jan. 2, 2021

LANCASTER

ARSON: 50th Street West and Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 1100 block East Kettering Street

ASSAULT: 1700 block West Avenue J-12

ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: 44200 block Amethyst Street

ASSAULT: 4700 block West Avenue L-10

ASSAULT: 800 block East Pillsbury Street

ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue J

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 block West Avenue H8

THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue K

THEFT: 44100 block Coral Court

THEFT: 44300 block Rawdon Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 43rd Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 11000 block East Avenue R

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue R-2

ASSAULT: 2300 block Old Harold Road

ASSAULT: 36800 block 37th Street East

ASSAULT: 38300 block Bonino Drive

ASSAULT: 38400 block Ninth Street East

BURGLARY: 37500 block Manchester Street

ROBBERY: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5300 block Sunburst Drive

THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 40th Street East and Pearblossom Highway

