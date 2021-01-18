Crimes reported for Jan. 2, 2021
LANCASTER
ARSON: 50th Street West and Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Kettering Street
ASSAULT: 1700 block West Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block Amethyst Street
ASSAULT: 4700 block West Avenue L-10
ASSAULT: 800 block East Pillsbury Street
ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 block West Avenue H8
THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 44100 block Coral Court
THEFT: 44300 block Rawdon Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 43rd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 11000 block East Avenue R
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue R-2
ASSAULT: 2300 block Old Harold Road
ASSAULT: 36800 block 37th Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block Bonino Drive
ASSAULT: 38400 block Ninth Street East
BURGLARY: 37500 block Manchester Street
ROBBERY: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5300 block Sunburst Drive
THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 40th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
