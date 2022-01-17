Crimes reported for Jan. 1, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 12th Street East and East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1500 block Arnica Lane
ASSAULT: 3000 block West Avenue M-7
ASSAULT: 43800 block Second Street East
ASSAULT: 44800 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 4500 block West Avenue J-5
ASSAULT: 600 block West Avenue J-9
ASSAULT: Avenue K and Division Street
BURGLARY: 44500 block Date Avenue
ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 10th Street West and Avenue H
ROBBERY: 44800 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 32000 block 106th Street East
PALMDALE
ARSON: 38500 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue Q-5
ASSAULT: 2700 block East Avenue R-4
ASSAULT: 400 block West Park Drive
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue R
BURGLARY: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 140th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
