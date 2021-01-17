Crime map, Jan. 17, 2021

Crimes reported for Jan. 1, 2021

LANCASTER

ARSON: Avenue H-6 and Division Street

ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 300 block East Langhorn Street

ASSAULT: 44100 block 63rd Street West

ASSAULT: 45100 block Fern Avenue

ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: Avenue D and Sierra Highway

ROBBERY: 45500 block Gadsden Avenue

ROBBERY: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT: 500 block West Pillsbury Street

LLANO

VEHICLE THEFT: 213th Street East and East Avenue X-8

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37600 block Giavon Street

ASSAULT: 37700 block Highland Street

ASSAULT: 38500 block 32nd Street East

ASSAULT: 41200 block Maple Street

BURGLARY: 38600 block 12th Street East

RAPE: 36400 block Eveningside Drive

ROBBERY: 30th Street East and East Palmdale Boulevard

ROBBERY: East Avenue R-12 and Newbury Place

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37200 block 27th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 7300 block Gila Court

THEFT: 3000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block Sierra Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block Berkshire Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 36500 block Buckboard Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 37500 block 29th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block Fifth Street West

