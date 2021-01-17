Crimes reported for Jan. 1, 2021
LANCASTER
ARSON: Avenue H-6 and Division Street
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 300 block East Langhorn Street
ASSAULT: 44100 block 63rd Street West
ASSAULT: 45100 block Fern Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: Avenue D and Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 45500 block Gadsden Avenue
ROBBERY: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 500 block West Pillsbury Street
LLANO
VEHICLE THEFT: 213th Street East and East Avenue X-8
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37600 block Giavon Street
ASSAULT: 37700 block Highland Street
ASSAULT: 38500 block 32nd Street East
ASSAULT: 41200 block Maple Street
BURGLARY: 38600 block 12th Street East
RAPE: 36400 block Eveningside Drive
ROBBERY: 30th Street East and East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: East Avenue R-12 and Newbury Place
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37200 block 27th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 7300 block Gila Court
THEFT: 3000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block Sierra Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block Berkshire Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 36500 block Buckboard Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 37500 block 29th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block Fifth Street West
