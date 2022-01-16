Crime map, Jan. 16, 2022

Crimes reported for Dec. 31, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 210th Street and Avenue O-8

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12

ASSAULT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street

ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue J-13

ASSAULT: 45000 block 17th Street East

ASSAULT: 45400 block Saigon Avenue

ASSAULT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue J

BURGLARY: 44400 block 16th Street West

HOMICIDE: 1100 block West Avenue J-9

ROBBERY: 20th Street West and Avenue K

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 10th Street West

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 8300 block Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue Q-9

ASSAULT: 38300 block 11th Street East

BURGLARY: 37800 block Lasker Avenue

BURGLARY: 3800 block Las Palmas Avenue

BURGLARY: 38500 block Sixth Street East

BURGLARY: 600 block West Avenue O

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R

THEFT: 3000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 6100 block Capri Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 30th Street East

