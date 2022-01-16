Crimes reported for Dec. 31, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 210th Street and Avenue O-8
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue J-13
ASSAULT: 45000 block 17th Street East
ASSAULT: 45400 block Saigon Avenue
ASSAULT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue J
BURGLARY: 44400 block 16th Street West
HOMICIDE: 1100 block West Avenue J-9
ROBBERY: 20th Street West and Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 10th Street West
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 8300 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue Q-9
ASSAULT: 38300 block 11th Street East
BURGLARY: 37800 block Lasker Avenue
BURGLARY: 3800 block Las Palmas Avenue
BURGLARY: 38500 block Sixth Street East
BURGLARY: 600 block West Avenue O
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 3000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 6100 block Capri Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 30th Street East
