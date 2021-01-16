Crime map, Jan. 16, 2021

Crimes reported for Dec. 31, 2020

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 16100 block Newmont Avenue

ASSAULT: 40700 block 161st Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block Landsford Street

ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Avenue I

ASSAULT: 44400 block Valley Central Way

ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: Challenger Way and East Lancaster Boulevard

BURGLARY: 43700 block Sierra Highway

ROBBERY: 15th Street West and Avenue J

ROBBERY: 2000 block East Avenue J

ROBBERY: 44600 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: 10th Street West and Yarrow Drive

THEFT: 43500 block 13th Street West

THEFT: 44400 block Challenger Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Hardwood Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Watford Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Avenue J-12

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 8700 block East Avenue T-2

PALMDALE

THEFT: 5100 block Hillside Place

THEFT: 5200 block Entrar Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block Calle Bonita

VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block Fifth Street East

QUARTZ HILL

VEHICLE THEFT: 5100 block West Avenue K-14

