Crimes reported for Dec. 31, 2020
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 16100 block Newmont Avenue
ASSAULT: 40700 block 161st Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block Landsford Street
ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: Challenger Way and East Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 43700 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 15th Street West and Avenue J
ROBBERY: 2000 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 44600 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 10th Street West and Yarrow Drive
THEFT: 43500 block 13th Street West
THEFT: 44400 block Challenger Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Hardwood Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Watford Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Avenue J-12
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 8700 block East Avenue T-2
PALMDALE
THEFT: 5100 block Hillside Place
THEFT: 5200 block Entrar Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block Calle Bonita
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block Fifth Street East
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 5100 block West Avenue K-14
