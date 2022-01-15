Crimes reported for Dec. 30, 2021
ACTON
BURGLARY: 2600 block Bridle Path Drive
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1400 block West Avenue H-13
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 44900 block Trevor Avenue
ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
THEFT: 2700 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 2800 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 43400 block 16th Street West
THEFT: 44800 block Yucca Avenue
THEFT: 600 block East Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block Langhorn Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block East Avenue J-2
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 16th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38100 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: Pearblossom Highway and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 38700 block 20th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 2600 block Trudeau Lane
THEFT: 3100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.