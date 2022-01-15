Crime map, Jan. 15, 2022

Crimes reported for Dec. 30, 2021

ACTON

BURGLARY: 2600 block Bridle Path Drive

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1400 block West Avenue H-13

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 44900 block Trevor Avenue

ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West

THEFT: 2700 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 2800 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 43400 block 16th Street West

THEFT: 44800 block Yucca Avenue

THEFT: 600 block East Avenue J-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block Langhorn Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block East Avenue J-2

VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 16th Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38100 block 47th Street East

ASSAULT: Pearblossom Highway and Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 38700 block 20th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block 11th Street East

THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 2600 block Trudeau Lane

THEFT: 3100 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West

