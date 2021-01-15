Crimes reported for Dec. 30, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ROBBERY: 100 block West Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 6500 block High Bluff Way
THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 45700 block Division Street
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 38300 block 90th Street East
PALMDALE
BURGLARY: 40600 block Carriage Court
BURGLARY: 41700 block 12th Street West
THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ARSON: 5500 block West Avenue L-8
