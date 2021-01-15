Crime map, Jan. 15, 2021

Crimes reported for Dec. 30, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ROBBERY: 100 block West Avenue K

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 6500 block High Bluff Way

THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: 45700 block Division Street

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 38300 block 90th Street East

PALMDALE

BURGLARY: 40600 block Carriage Court

BURGLARY: 41700 block 12th Street West

THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

ARSON: 5500 block West Avenue L-8

