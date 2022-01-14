Crimes reported for Dec. 29, 2021
ACTON
THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40700 block 151st Street East
LANCASTER
ARSON: 1700 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1600 block East Renee Street
ASSAULT: 2500 block Dallin Street
ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 2000 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 300 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 44000 block 15th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block West Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42900 block Cinema Avenue
THEFT: 42100 block 47th Street West
THEFT: 45200 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 185th Street West and Avenue B
VEHICLE THEFT: 42100 block Challenger Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: Pillsbury Street and Trevor Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38700 block 11th Street East
BURGLARY: 900 block East Avenue Q-5
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 36400 block Rodeo Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block Fifth Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39500 block Fifth Street West
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 5100 block East Avenue R-12
THEFT: 5800 block Monaco Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 36600 block Spanish Broom Drive
PEARBLOSSOM
HOMICIDE: 195th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
