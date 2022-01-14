Crime map, Jan. 14, 2022

Crimes reported for Dec. 29, 2021

ACTON

THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40700 block 151st Street East

LANCASTER

ARSON: 1700 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 1600 block East Renee Street

ASSAULT: 2500 block Dallin Street

ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West

ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard

BURGLARY: 2000 block West Avenue J

BURGLARY: 300 block West Avenue I

BURGLARY: 44000 block 15th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block West Avenue K

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42900 block Cinema Avenue

THEFT: 42100 block 47th Street West

THEFT: 45200 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 185th Street West and Avenue B

VEHICLE THEFT: 42100 block Challenger Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: Pillsbury Street and Trevor Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38700 block 11th Street East

BURGLARY: 900 block East Avenue Q-5

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 36400 block Rodeo Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block Fifth Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39500 block Fifth Street West

THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 5100 block East Avenue R-12

THEFT: 5800 block Monaco Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 36600 block Spanish Broom Drive

PEARBLOSSOM

HOMICIDE: 195th Street East and Pearblossom Highway

