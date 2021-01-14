Crime map, Jan. 14, 2021

Crimes reported for Dec. 29, 2020

LANCASTER

ARSON: 40th Street West and Avenue F

ASSAULT: 43300 block Fleetwood Drive

ASSAULT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

ASSAULT: 45100 block Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 43400 block Sixth Street East

THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Begona Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 45700 block Palm Lane

LITTLEROCK

ARSON: 11600 block East Avenue S

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q-3

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

BURGLARY: 5800 block Pearblossom Highway

ROBBERY: 37300 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38600 block Amberwood Drive

THEFT: 4500 block Clear Springs Avenue

