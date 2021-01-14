Crimes reported for Dec. 29, 2020
LANCASTER
ARSON: 40th Street West and Avenue F
ASSAULT: 43300 block Fleetwood Drive
ASSAULT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
ASSAULT: 45100 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 43400 block Sixth Street East
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Begona Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45700 block Palm Lane
LITTLEROCK
ARSON: 11600 block East Avenue S
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q-3
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
BURGLARY: 5800 block Pearblossom Highway
ROBBERY: 37300 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38600 block Amberwood Drive
THEFT: 4500 block Clear Springs Avenue
