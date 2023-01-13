Crimes reported for Dec. 28, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block 210th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 11th Street East and Lillian Court
ASSAULT: 2200 block Cimarron Street
ASSAULT: 3300 block Brittany Lane
ASSAULT: 44400 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Beech Avenue
BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue J
BURGLARY: 4800 block West Avenue L-10
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43200 block Homestead Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT: 43500 block 13th Street West
THEFT: 44100 block Rodin Avenue
THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 45th Street West and Avenue L-2
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block Third Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Elm Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Andale Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block Gadsden Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37700 block Dixie Drive
ASSAULT: 38700 block 37th Street East
BURGLARY: 500 block East Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38000 block Beryl Court
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 37100 block 28th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39000 block Clock Tower Plaza Drive
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4300 block West Avenue M-4
