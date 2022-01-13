Crimes reported for Dec. 28, 2021
ACTON
BURGLARY: 3700 block Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 40000 block Ridgemist Street
BURGLARY: 42700 block 45th Street West
BURGLARY: 500 block West Jackman Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 30th Street West and Avenue H-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block East Avenue H-14
THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 15th Street West and Avenue J
THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 43200 block 16th Street West
THEFT: 43300 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 44200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 44500 block 15th Street East
THEFT: Lancaster Boulevard and Yucca Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Fern Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 600 block Knollview Court
BURGLARY: 4300 block East Avenue Q-11
BURGLARY: 900 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 400 block East Avenue Q-7
THEFT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.