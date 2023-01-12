Crimes reported for Dec. 27, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2500 block West Avenue G-8
ASSAULT: Fig Avenue and Newgrove Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2600 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block Renee Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block East Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 32nd Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Casanova Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Avenue J-6
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 7300 block East Avenue U-2
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 25th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
ASSAULT: 2600 block Joshua Hills Drive
ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 41200 block Clayton Court
BURGLARY: 3100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
BURGLARY: 3600 block Milky Way Court
BURGLARY: 37300 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 41600 block Cielo Vista Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 39200 block Botticelli Road
VEHICLE THEFT: Baro Circle and Avenue R-6
