Crimes reported for Dec. 26, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 40500 block 173rd Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44000 block 17th Street East
ASSAULT: 45400 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block West Oldfield Street
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue L
BURGLARY: 4000 block West Avenue L
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 45800 block Challenger Way
LLANO
ASSAULT: 33100 block 160th Street East
PALMDALE
ARSON: 38300 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 200 block Hawk Lane
ASSAULT: 3400 block San Felipe Court
ASSAULT: 39300 block Trade Center Drive
BURGLARY: 38300 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 38400 block Ninth Street East
ROBBERY: 38600 block 11th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38500 block 10th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 38900 block Fourth Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 4500 block West Avenue M-10
