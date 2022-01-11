Crimes reported for Dec. 26, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 3200 block West Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 4000 block West Avenue L
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 9300 block East Avenue R-4
LLANO
VEHICLE THEFT: 31800 block Crystalaire Drive
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1600 block Serval Way
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue P-2
ASSAULT: 39600 block Country Club Drive
ASSAULT: 41700 block 25th Street West
BURGLARY: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
