Crimes reported for Dec. 26, 2020
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 25500 block East Avenue J-4
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 17th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-8
THEFT: 44500 block 17th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue J-7
VEHICLE THEFT: 2200 block El Paso Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 3600 block West Pillsbury
VEHICLE THEFT: 42000 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Nicole Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Seventh Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 45800 block Foxtail Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 38300 block Jeanette Street
ASSAULT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
BURGLARY: 38500 block 11th Street East
ROBBERY: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42600 block 51st Street West
