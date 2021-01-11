Crime map, Jan. 11, 2021

Crimes reported for Dec. 26, 2020

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 25500 block East Avenue J-4

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 17th Street West and Avenue K

ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-8

THEFT: 44500 block 17th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue J-7

VEHICLE THEFT: 2200 block El Paso Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 3600 block West Pillsbury

VEHICLE THEFT: 42000 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Nicole Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Seventh Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 45800 block Foxtail Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 38300 block Jeanette Street

ASSAULT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue

BURGLARY: 38500 block 11th Street East

ROBBERY: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 42600 block 51st Street West

