Crimes reported for Dec. 24-25, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 168th Street East and Newmont Avenue
ASSAULT: 44400 block 92nd Street East
ASSAULT: 46600 block 172nd Street East
LANCASTER
ARSON: 1400 block Indian Sage Road
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Norberry
ASSAULT: 43300 block Demore Avenue
ASSAULT: 43400 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 43900 block 17th Street East
ASSAULT: 44200 block Halcomb Avenue
ASSAULT: 44600 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-14
ASSAULT: 800 block West Jackman Street
ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Avenue H-8
BURGLARY: 150th Street East and Avenue J
BURGLARY: 4000 block West Avenue L
BURGLARY: 800 block West Avenue J-12
ROBBERY: 2300 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: 44400 block Valley Central Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2100 block East Newgrove Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2100 block West Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43900 block 20th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44000 block Beech Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45400 block 30th Street West
THEFT: 44200 block Brandon Thomas Way
THEFT: 44400 block 15th Street East
THEFT: 44400 block Challenger Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block Arnica Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Caboose Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Avenue J-12
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 2700 block Fairfield Avenue
ASSAULT: 2800 block West Avenue M-4
ASSAULT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 3400 block San Felipe Court
ASSAULT: 3700 block Southview Court
ASSAULT: 37900 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 38100 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 39000 block Clock Tower Plaza Drive
ASSAULT: 39300 block Calmview Drive
ASSAULT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 39400 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 39900 block 25th Street West
BURGLARY: 4600 block East Avenue S
HOMICIDE: 1000 block East Avenue Q
THEFT: 1100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1700 block Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38700 block Cortina Way
THEFT: 4600 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block Boxleaf Road
